Denver police searching for missing 10-year-old

DENVER — A 10-year-old boy was reported missing in Denver Tuesday morning.

Police identified the boy as Jayden Dean. He’s described as a 5-foot-5, 110-pound white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

He was last seen in the area of East 69h Avenue and Argonne Street.

Anyone who sees Jayden Dean or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.