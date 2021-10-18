Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police respond to 2 shootings, 1 stabbing Monday morning

All injured individuals are expected to survive
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 9:05 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:11:09-04

DENVER — Denver police responded to two shootings and a stabbing in Denver early Monday morning.

At 12:41 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near E. Evans Avenue and Broadway. One man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

At 1:27 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of N. Ceylon Street after receiving a report of a shooting. One adult was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

At 4:46 a.m., DPD tweeted that they were at the scene of a shooting near W. 2nd Avenue and N. Santa Fe Drive. Police said one man was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other details were available on these crimes as of Monday morning. The investigations are all open and active.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather