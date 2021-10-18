Denver police respond to 2 shootings, 1 stabbing Monday morning

DENVER — Denver police responded to two shootings and a stabbing in Denver early Monday morning.

At 12:41 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near E. Evans Avenue and Broadway. One man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

At 1:27 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of N. Ceylon Street after receiving a report of a shooting. One adult was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

At 4:46 a.m., DPD tweeted that they were at the scene of a shooting near W. 2nd Avenue and N. Santa Fe Drive. Police said one man was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other details were available on these crimes as of Monday morning. The investigations are all open and active.

