DENVER — Three people, including a Denver police officer, were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

Around 9:24 p.m., the department tweeted about a two-vehicle crash involving an officer in the area of West Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street.

An officer, an arrestee and a motorist were taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.