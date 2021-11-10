Denver police officer shot and wounded; suspect in custody

DENVER — An officer with the Denver Police Department was shot and wounded Tuesday evening.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was stable, the department said on Twitter, but his condition was not clear.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody and no other injuries were reported.

The shooting happened sometime after 5 p.m. in the area of South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue, just west of Federal Boulevard.

The area is closed off to traffic while police investigate.

No other details were provided.

Denver7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story as more information is released.

