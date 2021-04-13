Denver police officer involved in two-vehicle crash early Tuesday

DENVER — A Denver police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said officers were investigating a crash involving two vehicles at Northfield Boulevard and Quebec Street involving a Denver officer.

Two people were transported to a hospital, at least one with serious injuries, police said. It's not clear if the officer was injured.

Following the crash, southbound Quebec Street was closed from 53rd Avenue and northbound Quebec Street was closed at 51st Avenue.

Northbound lanes reopened at 5:40 a.m., but southbound lanes remain closed as of 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated. No other details are available.