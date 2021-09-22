Denver police looking to identify people of interest in deadly LoDo shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for help from the public to identify people seen in surveillance video just before a shooting in the LoDo neighborhood that left one man dead and five other people injured last month.

The shooting happened near 19th and Blake streets sometime after midnight Aug. 22.

One man, later identified as 22-year-old Jean-Marquis Stewart, was killed and five others were injured. Denver police said three of the people had minor injuries and two had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

An officer on scene told a Denver7 crew that the suspects also shot at police, but it’s unknown if police returned fire. No officers were injured.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

On Monday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released the above images from surveillance video of people who were in the area of the shooting just before it happened. Anyone who knows the identity of the people is asked to leave a tip at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.