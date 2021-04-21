Denver police looking for tips in 2015 deadly shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for help to solve a six-year-old homicide.

DPD responded to the 1600 block of East Bruce Randolph Avenue for a shooting on April 11, 2015 around 10:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Abdul R. Muhammad on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died from the shooting.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who may have information on the deadly shooting to leave an anonymous tip by call its tip line at (720) 913-6867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

