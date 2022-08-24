Watch Now
Denver police looking for suspects in separate hit-and-run pedestrian crashes

Posted at 11:11 AM, Aug 24, 2022
DENVER — Denver Police are asking for help from the public in finding the vehicles and suspects involved in two separate crashes that seriously injured pedestrians.

The most recent crash happened on Saturday night, Aug. 20, around 10 p.m. at the intersection of West Alameda Ave. and South Santa Fe Dr.

A vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored Mazda SUV that was westbound on Alameda, is believed to have hit the pedestrian, who was standing on a raised median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The driver left the scene, and the pedestrian suffered an injured pelvis and left leg, according to police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Police said the vehicle’s driver’s side rear view mirror should be missing after the crash.

The second crash happened back on May 24, but Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released information about a suspect vehicle on Wednesday.

In that hit-and-run crash, a driver was headed southbound on North Yosemite Street near the intersection with East 12th Ave. The driver hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross Yosemite just before 9:30 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 11.05.28 AM.png
A photo of the vehicle involved in the crash near 12th and Yosemite

According to police, the dark-colored sedan failed to stop after the crash. It is missing a side mirror. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

