Denver police looking for suspect in Friday's fatal shooting

DENVER — Denver police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a homicide investigation after two people were shot, one of them fatally, near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard last Friday night.

Police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released surveillance images Monday showing a man wearing blue jeans, white and black shoes, a white shirt, black hoody and white and black hat saying they were looking for help identifying him in connection with the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Sheridan Blvd., which is on the west side of Lakewood and Dry Gulch Park.

Two people were shot in the incident. One of them, 35-year-old Nathan Martin, died after being driven to a hospital, police said. The other man’s condition was not known Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.