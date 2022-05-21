Denver police: Kidnapping suspect dead after pursuit ends in crash into RTD bus

DENVER — A kidnapping suspect is dead following a crash into an RTD bus during a pursuit Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. and occurred on North Broadway Street and West 13th Avenue. No other injuries were reported.

According to the Denver Police Department, a man in a vehicle kidnapped a person but the victim was able to get away.

Police were called and officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop when the suspect took off. A pursuit ensued and came to an end when the suspect crashed into the bus.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are offering very few details at this time.