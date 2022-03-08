Denver police issue Medina Alert for pickup involved in pedestrian crash

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a pickup truck it believes was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian Monday.

DPD issued a Medina Alert for a black F-150 pickup truck with Colorado license plate BIH825.

The crash occurred before 8 p.m. Monday in the area of the 1300-1400 blocks of South Federal Boulevard.

The pedestrian who was hit was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Anyone who sees the pickup is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.