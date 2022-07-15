Denver police issue Medina Alert after vehicle hits scooter rider, flees

DENVER – Police in Denver issued a Medina Alert and are looking for the driver of a green Subaru Outback who is believed to have hit a person riding a scooter at the intersection of E. Colfax Ave. and Lincoln Street and fled the scene.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Denver police, the driver of the 2011 green Outback hit the scooter rider, seriously injuring them, then leaving the scene.

The car is thought to have front end and windshield damage, according to police. The driver was described as a white man in his 40s with a bald head and glasses. The car’s license plate, according to police, is CKIB02.

Northbound Lincoln and westbound Colfax were closed during the crash investigation Thursday night.

Anyone who sees the green Outback is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-337-1029.