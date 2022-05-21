Watch
Denver police issue bulletin for missing 66-year-old man

Denver police
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 21, 2022
DENVER — Authorities issued a bulletin Saturday for a missing Denver man.

Luis Cardenas, 66, was last seen Friday in the 2200 block of West 29th Avenue in Denver’s Highland neighborhood.

Cardenas was wearing a red shirt with black stripes and dark-colored pants at the time he went missing.

The 66-year-old is a 143-pound, 5’5” tall Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he has medical issues that require care.

If seen or his whereabouts are known, contact Denver police at 720-913-2000.

