Denver police investigating fatal shooting along Federal Boulevard

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a fatal shooting along the 1200 block of S. Federal Boulevard Friday morning.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and W. Arizona Avenue.

One man was transported to a hospital with injuries and died, police said.

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

Police did not have any details available about a suspect.

No other information was available as of 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.