Denver police investigating after pedestrian killed by train

DENVER — Denver police say a pedestrian was killed by a train late Thursday evening.

The Denver Police Department announced the investigation on Twitter just before 11 p.m. Thursday. It said the crash happened along the 4000 block of N. Monaco Street in the Park Hill neighborhood.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. They have not been identified.

This case remains under investigation.

Four tracks run through an intersection in this area.

No other details were available Friday morning.