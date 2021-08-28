Denver police investigate two separate fatal motorcycle crashes

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate fatal motorcycle crashes that occurred Friday night.

The first crash was reported by Denver police on Twitter around 11:44 p.m. A motorcyclist collided with a vehicle near East 56th Avenue and North Ireland Street.

The motorcyclist in the 56th Avenue crash was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

The second crash was reported around the same time. Police tweeted that a motorcycle rider collided with a parked car at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Peoria Street.

The motorcyclist in the second crash sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene, police said. The victim in this crash has not been identified.

