Denver police identify man arrested, accused of shooting officer

Police on Wednesday identified the man arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting a plainclothes Denver police officer and said he was being investigated for attempted murder charges, among others.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 10, 2021
DENVER – Police on Wednesday identified the man arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting a plainclothes Denver police officer and said he was being investigated for attempted murder charges, among others.

Jamie Martin, 34, was identified as the suspect in the shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue.

The Denver Police Department said he was being held for investigation on one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

DPD Division Chief Joe Montoya said the officer, who was in an unmarked vehicle, according to police, responded to a call about a potentially armed trespasser. Martin is accused of shooting at his vehicle, hitting him in the back.

Martin was arrested by other officers a few blocks away shortly after the shooting, Montoya said.

DPD Chief Paul Pazen said the officer, whose name was not released, was not wearing a bulletproof vest when the shooting occurred. On Wednesday, a department spokesperson said he was released Tuesday night from Denver Health Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

