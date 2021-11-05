Watch
Denver police hope therapy dog will break down barriers

David Zalubowski/AP
A 15-month-old Black English Labrador Retriever named Shelby, right, works with her handler, Denver Police Department Community Resource Officer Teresa Gillian, after a swearing-in ceremony for the dog Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in downtown Denver. Shelby joins a handful of other therapy dogs on the force in an effort to make positive community connections. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 08:24:05-04

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department is hoping its first therapy dog will help it break down barriers and start conversations with people in high crime areas and those wary of the police.

The 19-month-old Black English Labrador named Shelby was sworn onto the force Thursday.

Shelby will work with the community resource officer for the downtown area as she visits schools and attends meetings and community events.

She will also be used in areas identified as hot spots for violent crime.

About 300 law enforcement agencies around the United States have acquired therapy dogs for a range of duties, including community outreach.

