Denver police event aims to inspire more women to become officers

DENVER – The Denver Police Department held a special event to help inspire more women to become police officers.

Saturday, around 30 women participated in the department’s fourth Women’s Community Academy. The unique experience gives them a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to join the department.

Jazmin Rodriguez was among the participants at the event. She's always had an interest in law enforcement and wanted to learn more about becoming an officer.

“These are just regular people that were civilians before they were officers. So I think that helped me relate to a lot of them,” said Rodriguez.

Anna Suhyda, a patrol officer for DPD says it was this exact event that inspired her to join the department when she attended back in 2019.

“Having this to start really lets you decide like yes, this is for me. And you get to ask all those questions, some stuff you might not even think about, especially being a woman going through. So it just gives you a good overall picture,” said Suhyda.

Additionally, the academy is an opportunity for women who may be interested in becoming police officers to learn more about DPD in a fun and hands-on manner.

