Denver police: Driver accused of hitting two pedestrians and fleeing arrested on DUI charge

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a man suspected of a DUI hit-and-run that sent two pedestrians to the hospital, the department said Thursday morning.

The Denver Police Department said the crash involved a driver and two pedestrians at 17th Avenue and Ogden Street. The two people were transported to a hospital for serious injuries. Both remain in the hospital as of Thursday evening.

Police said Thursday morning that officers have arrested Omar Bradley, 43. He faces charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crime and vehicular assault.

No other details were available as of Thursday at 12:30 p.m.