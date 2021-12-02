Denver police arrest man suspected in several sexual assaults, say there could be more victims

DENVER – Police in Denver arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of sexual assault and kidnapping for an incident that happened Sunday, whom they say is also a suspect in at least three other sexual assaults last week.

Abiye Adamu, 31, is being held for investigation on the aforementioned charges in connection with the first case but is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in three other assaults that happened between Nov. 25 and 28, Denver police said Thursday.

Jail records showed he also faces investigation on assault and menacing charges in addition to the sexual assault and kidnapping charges. Formal charges have not been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Adamu reportedly forced or lured victims into what police believe is his 2016 black Honda Civic. The sexual assaults that are under investigation all happened near downtown Denver, police said.

The locations where they occurred include 17th Street and Wynkoop Street; E. 16th Avenue and N. Logan Street; 17th Street and N. Broadway; and E. Colfax Avenue and N. Clarkson Street.

Police said they started seeing similarities between the recent assaults and put “extensive resources” toward identifying Adamu as the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday evening after forensic evidence revealed his identity, police said.

DPD said they believe there could be additional sexual assaults Adamu might be responsible for and asks anyone who believes they might be a victim to call 720-913-2000.

Police did not release the probable cause statement for Adamu’s arrest or his mug shot.

“It is a critical piece of the ongoing efforts to determine whether or not the suspect is connected with other cases,” DPD said in a news release.