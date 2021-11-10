Denver police arrest man in connection to deadly Monaco Street shooting

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Monaco Street in October.

Warren Simpson, 41, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Robert Turner, 54, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting happened on Oct. 25 in the 3600 block of Monaco Street.

Police were originally called for an outdoor death investigation that afternoon, and investigators later determined Turner had died in a shooting.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

