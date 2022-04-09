Denver police: 2 dead with 'possible' gunshot wounds inside car involved in crash

DENVER – Two people died Friday evening after sustaining what police called “possible gunshot injuries” and crashing into another car on Peoria Street near E. 33rd Avenue.

Denver police first tweeted about the crash around 6:45 p.m. Around 8:40 p.m., they said the crash had turned into a homicide investigation after the two people died at the scene.

The department said its preliminary information was that the two people who were shot were going southbound on Peoria at I-70 when the driver went into northbound traffic, crashing with another vehicle.

The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, while both the driver and a passenger of the first vehicle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Denver police said the investigation was ongoing and there were no arrests made as of 9 p.m. Friday. The identities of the two people who died and their causes and manners of death will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner.