Denver officer struck in leg in East Colfax shooting; suspect in 'grave condition'

DENVER — A Denver police officer was shot in the leg responding to a robbery call on East Colfax Avenue Wednesday evening. The suspect was critically wounded.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Denver Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to Denver Police Chief Robert White. The officer was treated and released later in the evening.

The officer returned fire and struck the suspect, who White described as being in "grave condition." White said two bystanders — not connected to the robbery — were caught in the crossfire and suffered minor injuries.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Washington Street.

White said two DPD officers patrolling on bikes in the area were flagged down by a citizen who told them a robbery had just occurred at a nearby 7-Eleven.

When one of the officers approached the suspect, White said the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire. It's not clear who fired first.

A large police presence in the area has prompted the closure of several roads, including both directions of Colfax.

No other details, including the suspect's condition and name, were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.