Denver named 4th best US city for new college grads

DENVER – The Mile High City has seen an influx of young people in recent years, thanks in part to its outdoor lifestyle and low unemployment.

Those are just two of the factors that landed Denver on a list of the best cities for recent college grads, compiled by OnlineDegrees.com. Denver ranked 4th on the list.

What makes a city a great place for recent grads? The site looked at things like cost of living, the price of rent, nightlife options, the percentage of young people, job prospects and earnings.

Based on those factors, Houston came out on top of the list, followed by Austin and San Antonio, which tied for second place.

Denver earned especially high marks for its job growth, which OnlineDegrees.com said was the highest of any of the cities it looked at. In terms of affordability, though, the site used median rent numbers from 2015 and as anyone who lives in the city can attest to, rents have been climbing steadily since then.

Here are the top 10 cities for new grads, according to OnlineDegrees.com:

1. Houston, TX

T-2. Austin, TX

T-2. San Antonio, TX

4. Denver, CO

5. Columbus, OH

6. San Diego, CA

7. Phoenix, AZ

8. Boston, MA

9. San Jose, CA

10. Baltimore, MD

To see the full list, log on to onlinedegrees.com.