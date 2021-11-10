Denver museum gives up allegedly looted Cambodian artifacts

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a complaint in federal court seeking the forfeiture of four Cambodian antiquities that were sold to the Denver Art Museum by a late art dealer accused of pillaging and illegally selling ancient artifacts.

The Denver Post reports the museum has voluntarily relinquished possession of the artifacts but is still caring for them.

Douglas Latchford, the art dealer, was charged a couple of years ago with a host of crimes associated with illegally selling artifacts.

He died in August at 88 before he could stand trial.