Denver motorcycle officer crashes on I-25

DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue.

Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer was involved in the crash. He said the condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

Three lanes were shut down for more than an hour, but the crash cleared around 6:45 a.m. Backups remain in the area as of 6:50 a.m.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 21, 6am

This is a developing story and will be updated.