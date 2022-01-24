Denver metro area could see 3-6 inches of snow with incoming storm

A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch will cover much of the Front Range and eastern plains starting Monday evening due to a snowstorm that could make travel hazardous across the region.
The snow will begin Monday evening and last through the Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. It will start near the Wyoming border around midnight and then spread southward early Tuesday morning. Those early hours Tuesday will bring the heaviest snow with this storm, the NWS said.
Snowfall will ease up Tuesday afternoon as the storm continues moving south and drier air moves into Colorado.
By the time the storm leaves the state, it will have dropped 4 to 8 inches of snow in the mountains and foothills, 3 to 6 inches in the Denver metro area, and 2 to 5 inches over the eastern plains and Palmer Divide. The foothills west of I-25 will see the heaviest snowfall, according to the NWS, especially just west of Boulder.
Drivers should expect slick, slow and hazardous travel on snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The NWS said the storm's most significant travel impacts will last from late Monday through midday Tuesday.
Two alerts will go into place Monday night due to these conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory covers much of the Denver metro area, from Castle Rock north to the Wyoming border and out east to include Sterling, Akron, Limon and Karval. These advisories mean that 3-5 inches of snow could fall in less than 12 hours, freezing rain may fall with sleet and snow, and blowing snow is likely.
This advisory is in place starting Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:
- Denver County
- Adams County
- Arapahoe County
- Douglas County
- Jefferson County
- Larimer County between 6,000-9,000 feet
- Boulder County below 9,000 feet
- Weld County
- Logan County
- Broomfield County
- Gilpin County below 9,000 feet
- Clear Creek County below 9,000 feet
- Northeast Park County below 9,000 feet
- Morgan County
- Elbert County
- Lincoln County
- Washington County
- Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains (advisory will last through 4 a.m. Wednesday)
A Winter Storm Watch, which means conditions are favorable for a winter storm even that could threaten life or property, will go in effect Monday night for these areas:
- Western Kiowa County
- Eastern Kiowa County
- Lamar vicinity and Prowers County
Denver7 meteorologists are tracking another snow that could bring lighter snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday.
Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.