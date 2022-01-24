Denver metro area could see 3-6 inches of snow with incoming storm

A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch will cover much of the Front Range and eastern plains starting Monday evening due to a snowstorm that could make travel hazardous across the region.

The snow will begin Monday evening and last through the Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. It will start near the Wyoming border around midnight and then spread southward early Tuesday morning. Those early hours Tuesday will bring the heaviest snow with this storm, the NWS said.

Snowfall will ease up Tuesday afternoon as the storm continues moving south and drier air moves into Colorado.

By the time the storm leaves the state, it will have dropped 4 to 8 inches of snow in the mountains and foothills, 3 to 6 inches in the Denver metro area, and 2 to 5 inches over the eastern plains and Palmer Divide. The foothills west of I-25 will see the heaviest snowfall, according to the NWS, especially just west of Boulder.

National Weather Service

Drivers should expect slick, slow and hazardous travel on snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The NWS said the storm's most significant travel impacts will last from late Monday through midday Tuesday.

Two alerts will go into place Monday night due to these conditions.

National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory covers much of the Denver metro area, from Castle Rock north to the Wyoming border and out east to include Sterling, Akron, Limon and Karval. These advisories mean that 3-5 inches of snow could fall in less than 12 hours, freezing rain may fall with sleet and snow, and blowing snow is likely.

This advisory is in place starting Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:



Denver County

Adams County

Arapahoe County

Douglas County

Jefferson County

Larimer County between 6,000-9,000 feet

Boulder County below 9,000 feet

Weld County

Logan County

Broomfield County

Gilpin County below 9,000 feet

Clear Creek County below 9,000 feet

Northeast Park County below 9,000 feet

Morgan County

Elbert County

Lincoln County

Washington County

Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains (advisory will last through 4 a.m. Wednesday)

A Winter Storm Watch, which means conditions are favorable for a winter storm even that could threaten life or property, will go in effect Monday night for these areas:



Western Kiowa County

Eastern Kiowa County

Lamar vicinity and Prowers County

Denver7 meteorologists are tracking another snow that could bring lighter snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

