Denver man wants justice after he says he was assaulted for defending himself from vicious dogs

DENVER – An 81-year-old man wants justice after he says he was assaulted for defending himself from vicious dogs.

He’s concerned he will never find it as Denver Police have been investigating the case for three months and only called him back after inquiries from Denver7.

Frederick Harris walks five days a week in the Montbello neighborhood. In April, he heard three dogs while walking on Randolf Place and crossed to the opposite side of the street.

“When you hear pit bulls, it can be any other kind of dog, but when you hear one, you get scared automatically,” Harris said.

Harris said the dogs ran across the street barking aggressively. He says he tried to get them to go away by hitting a golf club he carries for protection on the ground. One dog lunged at him and he says he hit it out of self-defense.

Denver man seeks justice after attack

“I didn't try to hurt the dog but the dog was trying to eat me up. The dog is aggressive,” Harris said.

Harris says four family members then accosted him about hitting the dog and one woman hit him twice.

“She hit me right in my eye. I had a cut on my eye and she hit me in my mouth. And I had blood in both places.” Harris said.

Neighbors stepped in to keep things from escalating. He says an ambulance and police soon arrived.

Harris shared pictures of his bruised face a week after the alleged attack.

“I could have got hurt bad,” the 81-year-old said.

Harris wants the person who assaulted him charged and to know why Denver police hadn’t returned his phone calls in three months.

Denver7 reached out to Denver police for answers, and the department said they were investigating and “recently in contact with Mr. Harris.”

Harris confirmed he was finally contacted a day after Denver7 communicated with the Denver Police Department.

They are still investigating the case.

“I would like to know what they are not investigating. The people moved out. What are you investigating? You talked to the witnesses,” Harris said.