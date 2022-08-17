Denver man sentenced after pleading guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

DENVER — A Denver man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday.

The law firm Ballard Spahr confirmed that Daniel Morrissey, 40, was sentenced to 45 days of incarceration and 26 months of probation. He pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Morrissey, a self-employed writer, was charged by criminal complaint on Oct. 21. He surrendered to law enforcement in Denver on Nov. 4 and faced additional charges on Nov. 8. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 23.

According to an arrest affidavit, a confidential witness, referred to as CW-1, called the FBI tip line on Jan. 18, 2021. CW-1 said they previously worked with Morrissey. CW-1 said another friend of Morrissey, referred to as CW-2, showed CW-1 photos and videos of Morrissey in the crowd of people inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

CW-2 told agents Morrisey and CW-2 exchanged texts that day. During the exchange, Morrissey sent a selfie that appeared to show him inside the Capitol. He also told CW-2 that “s--t got crazy” and “I nave (sic) it all on video,” according to the affidavit.

Morrissey later texted CW-2 with a video that appeared to show him inside of the Capitol wearing the same hat and sunglasses as he had in the selfie as a crowd loudly chants "U-S-A," the affidavit says.

Investigators confirmed Morrissey was the owner of an AT&T account for the phone number used to text CW-2. They also reviewed additional footage that showed Morrissey in the Capitol Building, according to the affidavit.

The footage showed that Morrissey entered the Capitol through the Rotunda door at 2:27 p.m. He walked into Statuary Hall, then Will Rogers Hallway, where he joined a group pressing against a line of officers, according to court documents. He proceeded to the House Main Door, chanting "Stop the steal," and exited through the Upper House Doors at 2:55 p.m.

According to court documents, Morrissey had a misdemeanor conviction for driving while impaired and was arrested for harassment, specifically "annoying phone calls," and traffic infractions.

Morrissey is one of 15 Coloradans charged in connections with the Jan. 6 riot, and several others either traveled there from Colorado or were arrested in Colorado to face federal charges:



In addition, Rodney Milstreed of Maryland was arrested in Colorado in May 2022, and Lisa Ann Homer of Arizona was arrested in November 2021 in Colorado Springs.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., who lives in North Carolina, said he traveled from Colorado to Washington with an assault rifle for Jan. 6. He was charged in federal court in January 2021 with threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was sentenced to 28 months in prison in December 2021.