Denver man says package sat in UPS drop box for over a week

DENVER — It took more than a week for a Denver man to get his package picked up from a UPS drop box, and he's now left wondering what caused the delay.

"I thought it [the package] would be OK. It was 5 p.m., and the box said it'd be picked up at 6 p.m., so I thought it'd be fine for just one hour," said the resident, who asked to be referred to as Will.

The box is located off of E. 39th Avenue just north of Denver. After receiving no updates on the package, Will used his cellphone to peer inside the UPS box a week later.

"It was just sitting in the box," he said. "I was totally nervous. I thought I'd be out of a lot of money."

By Tuesday evening, Will said the package had been picked up.

"Ten days later," he said.

Denver7 contacted UPS to inquire about the delay. A spokesperson said UPS is prepared for the peak holiday season and that the situation was not representative of their service.

In early September, the company announced plans to hire over 100,000 seasonal workers. A company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal, "...we are in the tightest labor market that we have ever seen."

UPS said they're looking further into what caused the delay at the dropbox off of E. 39th Avenue.

