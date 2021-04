ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park says a Denver man died in a fall near Many Parks Curve Wednesday afternoon.

The park said the 33-year-old man fell approximately 50 feet near Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road. The fall happened on a rock outcropping between the upper and lower parking areas.

The man will be identified after immediate family members have been notified. The park had no further details to release as of Wednesday evening.