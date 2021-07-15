Denver man allegedly connected to 10 bank robberies arrested

DENVER — One man has been arrested whom the FBI believes is connected to its investigation into “take-over” bank robberies around the Denver metro.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is conducting an investigation into a pattern they’ve seen in ten robberies, two of which included a carjacking, where the robbers enter the banks, hold people inside at gunpoint and force employees to empty their cash drawers.

Jerome Bravo was identified as a suspect, and on April 12, investigators took Bravo into custody after he attempted to run from Denver police officers at the Greens Apartments on 10700 E. Dartmouth Ave.

Investigators found a Glock semi-automatic handgun with an aftermarket “ZEV” slide and extended magazine in plain view on Bravo’s driver seat at the scene of the arrest.

In a search of Bravo’s apartment, investigators located a .380 Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun stuffed in the seat cushions of the living room couch.

Bravo has been charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously convicted for robbery in both Denver and Adams counties.

The following is a list of the 10 banks robbed that are involved in the investigation:



Key Bank, 10502 East Arizona Place in Aurora on Jan. 6

BBVA Compass Bank, 800 Broadway in Denver on Feb. 4

Key Bank, 12101 East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora on Feb. 8

Key Bank, 16796 E. Smoky Hill Road in Centennial on Feb. 8

BBVA Compass Bank, 8101 East Belleview in Denver on Feb. 9

FirstBank, 1316 East Evans in Denver on Feb. 18

Key Bank, 6405 East Hampden in Denver on March 1

FirstBank, 8901 East Hampden Avenue in Denver on March 17

Key Bank, 3410 East 1st Street in Denver on March 31

BBVA Compass Bank, 8008 Yarrow Street in Arvada on March 31

The arrest documents do not provide further information on Bravo’s alleged involvement in the bank robberies.

The FBI previously said it believed three people were involved in the robberies. Descriptions of the suspected robbers are limited, but Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released the below photo compilation of the people involved.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling (720) 913-7867. Anyone with information can also call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 629-7171. FirstBank will also pay an additional $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction on this case.