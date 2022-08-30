Denver leaders propose extending Montbello Connector Microtransit Pilot

DENVER – On Wednesday, a proposal to extend and expand Denver’s Montbello Connector Microtransit Pilot Program passed out of the Denver City Council Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and will head to the full council.

The city-funded pilot program gives residents free rides around the Montbello neighborhood.

“When you called the connector initially, you wait for 10 to 15 minute and they were here. But now when you call them, you get 90 minute waits,” Montbello resident Yinka Afilaka said.

According to city leaders, long wait times are partially due to the program’s success.

During a presentation to city leaders, representatives from Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said Montbello exceeded ridership expectations. DOTI is now asking city council for funding to extend the program in Montebello for two more years and expand it to Globevile, Elyria-Swansea (GES).

That expansion would also include adding a fourth vehicle to Montbello’s fleet and three more vehicles for the GES neighborhoods.

“I am hopeful that they agree to do that,” Montbello community advocate Pamela Jiner said.

She said the connector is filling holes in Regional Transit District (RTD) service.

“There is a great community need for it. Not everybody has a car,” Jiner said. “They're standing up at a corner, waiting on a bus with no protection from the elements, and that's not okay for 80 and 90-year-old elders in the community.”

Jiner said Denver Public Schools students also use the service.

"If kids get sick at school and parents are at work, how do those kids get home? They can call, the connector can come pick them up... it's a great benefit to that service," she said.

Jiner also hopes city leaders consider providing connector service past Chambers Road where service currently ends.

“We have a number of residents that are still within the 80239 zip code who live east of Chambers Road and they work in Montbello,” Jiner said.

It is unknown at this time when Denver City Council will review and vote on the expansion proposal.