Denver International Airport's Pikes Peak shuttle lot to remain open indefinitely, officials say

DENVER — The Denver International Airport (DEN) Pikes Peak shuttle lot will remain open indefinitely, airport officials announced Thursday.

The lot was closed for much of 2021 due to a shortage of shuttle bus drivers, according to officials. The lot has been open since Thanksgiving, but was originally scheduled to close again Thursday.

“We have worked closely with our partners at ABM to develop solutions so that we can recruit more drivers. This has included wage and benefit adjustments and being able to provide services to make it easier for employees to obtain their commercial driver’s license,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “These actions have made a tremendous difference. While ABM is still hiring, we are confident that the staffing levels are such that we’ll be able to keep the Pikes Peak lot open as we move into the new year.”

Officials say in order to keep the Pikes Peak lot open, the airport's East Economy Lot will remain closed through much of the first quarter of 2022. DEN hopes to reopen the East Economy Lot in the next several months.

The Pikes Peak lot costs $8 a day and features more than 8,000 spots. In the event that the lot reaches capacity, the Mount Elbert shuttle lot will open as an overfill lot.

If you would like to park in the Pikes Peak lot, allow yourself an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal.

Arriving passengers will pick up the shuttle from Level 5 on the east side in order to return to their vehicle. It is the same location where passengers will be dropped off when arriving for their flight.

To check the status of DEN parking lots, click here.