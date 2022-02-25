Denver International Airport's East Economy Lot reopens after three month closure

DENVER — Denver International Airport's East Economy Lot reopened to passengers Friday following a three month closure.

The lot was closed in Nov. 2021 when DEN reopened the Pikes Peak shuttle lot.

“DEN experienced various parking lot closures throughout the pandemic first due to low passenger volumes and then due to shuttle driver shortages,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “Our partners at ABM have worked diligently the last few months to fill shuttle driver positions so we can once again provide passengers with all our on-site parking options as travel continues to increase.”

Parking at the East and West Economy lots costs $17 per day or $5 per hour. After the third day, the daily rate drops to $15.

