Denver International Airport sees 74% increase in passenger traffic in Dec. 2021 compared to Dec. 2020

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DEN) saw a 74% increase in passenger traffic in December 2021 compared to December 2020, according to data released Monday.

The airport served 58,828,552 passengers last month. While it was an increase compared to December 2020, it was a 7% decrease compared to December 2019. It was also a 15% decrease compared to DEN's all-time high of 69 million passengers in 2019.

“It’s encouraging to see DEN’s passenger traffic continue to rebound toward pre-pandemic levels,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “Our large domestic market and robust hub network combined with Denver’s resilient economy make DEN an attractive opportunity for airlines. I’m especially optimistic about the steady return of international passengers as we look forward to welcoming new visitors and opening more doors to the world in 2022.”

Airport officials say passenger traffic recovery accelerated through the second half of 2021. In a release, officials said DEN was among the top recovering markets of similar large-hub airport worldwide.

The airport is expected to welcome back service on Air France (Paris), Cayman Airways (Grand Cayman), Edelweiss (Zurich) and WestJet (Calgary) in the first half of 2022.

