Denver International Airport seeking 15 community members for new advisory committee

Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 18, 2021
DENVER — Officials with the Denver International Airport (DEN) are seeking 15 community members for a new advisory committee focused on advancing the airport.

Members of this committee will provide recommendations regarding various airport projects and plans.

“DEN is more than just an airport, it is our economic engine for Colorado, providing job opportunities and economic benefits to everyone,” said CEO Phil Washington. “The insight from community members with various backgrounds and experience will help us improve, prepare for the future and ensure this critical asset is successful for years to come.”

Airport officials are looking for diverse community members who represent each county in the Denver metro and Boulder market areas. Other qualifications include:

  • Must be users of Denver International Airport
  • Must be a resident of Colorado for five years or more
  • Must be active in their community, however cannot be an active elected official currently serving in office
  • No current employee of DEN or an airport business can be a member of the committee during the term of his/her employment. This does not apply to contractors or family members

A selection panel will provide member recommendations to Washington, who will officially appoint members to the committee.

Applications can be submitted here. Those with questions are invited to email Stacey.Stegman@flydenver.com.

