Denver International Airport janitors vote to strike over wages, workloads

DENVER — With their contract set to expire Thursday, 350 Denver International Airport janitors have voted in favor of going on strike, according to the Service Employees International Union Local 105.

The union said the city contractor who employs the janitors, Flagship, has “refused to bargain a fair contract” with employees in regards to wages and workloads.

The three-day voting process ended Wednesday with 99% of the votes cast being in favor of a strike.

“Going on strike is not something any one of us wants to do, but if Flagship continues to refuse to value our essential work, we will do what it takes to get the respect we deserve and make these jobs good, livable wage jobs in our community,” said Solita Sualau, an airport janitor.

The strike could begin as early as Friday if an agreement can’t be reached before the contract expires Sept. 30. Negotiations have been ongoing with Flagship for weeks, Local 105 said.

“We put ourselves at risk every day to keep this airport running through COVID,” said Densley Philbert, a janitor at the Denver International Airport for 16 years. “We are sick of being understaffed, overworked, underpaid and undervalued for our work.”

The airport released a statement urging Flagship and Local 105 to “come to an agreement quickly.”

“We believe they can resolve their differences. In the meantime, we are working closely with Flagship to minimize any disruption in service and impacts to DEN and our passengers,” the statement says.

According to Local 105, the janitors at DIA service the entire airport, including the Westin hotel “ensuring clean facilities and spaces for all travelers.”

Denver7 reached out to Flagship for a comment but has not received a response as of Wednesday night.

