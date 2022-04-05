Denver International Airport forms committee to establish flights between Denver and Africa

DENVER — The Denver International Airport (DEN) has formed a new committee in an effort to establish flights between Denver and Africa, officials announced Tuesday.

Business and community leaders with knowledge and expertise in the region were invited by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock to serve on the Africa Air Service Committee.

Denver International Airport

“Expanding Denver’s global connectivity to Africa is a rare opportunity, and the Africa Air Service Committee will help us to further diversify and deepen our air service network which will benefit all Denver residents for decades to come,” Hancock said.

“As African economies grow and mature, we want Denver to be positioned as a favored point of access for the flow of passengers and cargo,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “Securing new long-haul routes can take many years, and the members of the Africa Air Service Committee will be invaluable in helping us to achieve this goal.”

The committee's first task is to identify potential airlines and destinations. The group held its first meeting on Feb. 23, according to airport officials, and will meet quarterly.