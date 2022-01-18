Denver International Airport announces return of 75th Ave. bag drop service

DENVER — Denver International Airport is bringing back its free bag drop service on 75th Avenue near the Pikes Peak shuttle lot, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Passengers will be able to check their bags and receive their boarding pass before parking and going to their terminal. The service is free and available daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for domestic flights on American, Alaska, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United, according to officials.

Bags must be dropped off at least 90 minutes before flight time. Airline bag fees must be paid at the bag drop kiosk. Per airline regulations, passengers with lap infants must collect the child's boarding pass at the ticket counter.

Airport officials announced earlier this month that the Pikes Peak shuttle lot would remain open indefinitely after closing due to a driver shortage.

