Denver hosts information session for social equity marijuana business license applicants

DENVER — On Tuesday, the City of Denver will host the first of two information sessions for social equity applicants interested in obtaining marijuana business licenses.

For the next six years, the city is reserving new licenses for social equity applicants.

The State of Colorado defines a “social equity applicant” as someone who has prior marijuana convictions and/or members of communities that were targeted by the war on drugs.

Laron Bradford, a social equity applicant, said he thinks this approach to increasing diversity in the marijuana industry is a game changer.

“They’ve done something great by passing this bill and it’s making my dream come true. I’ve helped out a lot of different dispensaries and I’m definitely happy that I did, but very humble for the opportunity that I’m about to have,” Bradford said.

Bradford has worked in the marijuana industry since 2009.

“I should’ve had this opportunity a long time ago with most of my skills that I have acquired. And seeing some of the other people that were working with me that weren’t African American get an opportunity just because of their skin color, was upsetting,” he said. “It’s hard if you’re an African American, a male or a female. It is hard.”

The city’s information session will be virtual and scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Click here at that time to join the Zoom meeting. The second meeting is scheduled for Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Click here at that time to join the Zoom meeting.