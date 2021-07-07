Denver hoping it doesn't strike out All-Star weekend due to hotel, restaurant staffing shortages

DENVER -- Colorado is hoping it doesn't strike out this weekend with severe staffing shortages at hotels and restaurants.

Ready or not, Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is on deck and it's expected to bring in huge crowds.

Because of those lingering COVID19-related labor shortages, many hotels have an urgent message for anyone who wants a job: We're hiring! Now!

“The city's going to be really busy," said Evan Flood, assistant director of human resources at the downtown Denver Sheraton.

The Sheraton’s newly renovated lobby welcomes guests to an All-Star experience. Flood is just hoping the service matches the All-Star welcoming.

“We're doing a quick-hire buyout labor process just for the next 10-14 days for people to come help us out during the All-Star Game," Flood said.

He and others in the hospitality industry have a name for the sudden uptick in travel.

“It’s called revenge travel,” Flood said. “People have not been traveling for a really long time, so they are really anxious to get out there. And they’re all coming at once."

The Sheraton and so many other hotels and restaurants downtown are severely understaffed.

"We need people,” said Tiffany Owen, general manager of the new Rally Hotel across from Coors Field. “People are coming back, and travel is back. We are definitely hiring. We have the same struggle everyone else is facing."

Owen says despite staffing shortages, they'll be ready no matter what.

"We have an amazing team working very hard to fill the gaps,” Owen said.

Across the street at Jackson’s Bar and Grill, it’s a similar story.

"I just started here at Jackson’s LoDo,” said Amber Estes, a cook in the back of the house.

She echoes the sentiments of her hotel counterparts.

"We're still trying to fill from that COVID loss,” Estes said. “Anybody with cooking experience, bartend, dishwash. Stop on by, drop off a resume and the management team will take it from there."

Even the Denver Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it is taking back 'off days' for deputies who planned to be off during All-Star week.

The Sheraton is holding a job fair this week.

"Anybody can come by the hotel," Flood said. “Just stop by Wednesday or Thursday for an interview at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m., no appointment required."

"To get back to where we were, we're hiring around 150-200 additional associates," Flood said. “We have a lot of positions available for folks who don't have experience."

