Denver Health mobile clinics adapt new strategies as demand for COVID vaccines decline statewide

DENVER — For the past three months, pop-up vaccination events supplied by Denver Health's mobile clinics have been booked out.

The three mobile units have supplied events vaccinating 11,000 people so far, but this week, clinic workers say it feels different.

"This week has definitely been a lot quieter than what we are used to," said Silvia Guillen, a medical assistant with Denver Health.

On average, events supplied by Denver Health's mobile unit have vaccinated between 200 and 300 people per day. On Thursday, the public event at the Tri-State Denver Buddhist Temple vaccinated 111 people.

"The data is changing," said Mackenzie Holdershaw, the program Manager with the Denver Health Mobile Unit. "Most people that want to be vaccinated have been vaccinated."

Forty-five percent of Colorado's population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot. Medical experts with Denver Health say the demand in that group has been high.

The mobile unit is central to Denver Health's strategy to helping the state reach the other 55%.

"There are so many barriers, and we're just trying to figure out how to bring the vaccine to people and make it easy for them," Holdershaw said. "We're trying to get ahead of the communities that are a little hesitant or don't have the resources to get a vaccine."

Mobile clinic sites are increasing their capacity to take walk up recipients. Starting next week, Denver Health will offer two or more options when it comes to vaccines.

The goal is no longer to keep up with high demand, but to get the vaccine to neighborhoods that are lagging behind.

"Rather than trying to change their thought process, we're just here to offer education and help answer questions," Holdershaw said. "We want to bring the vaccine to people and make it easy for them."