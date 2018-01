DENVER – A Denver woman has been sentenced to prison for slamming her 6-month-old grandson onto a bed, causing serious injuries.

Rebecca Laca, 57, pleaded guilty in November to a child abuse charge of negligently causing serious bodily injury. She was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison and ordered to pay more than $9,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Laca was taking care of the boy in November 2016 when she “became upset” with the boy and slammed him on a bed.

A probable cause statement from police stated the boy suffered a subdural brain bleed and bleeding in the back of his eyes as a result of the abuse.