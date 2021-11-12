Watch
Denver girl, 15, has been missing since Nov. 5

Denver Police Department
Posted at 5:33 AM, Nov 12, 2021
DENVER — A 15-year-old has been missing from the Denver area since Nov. 5 and police are asking for the public's help locating her.

Yulissa Morales went missing from the 2300 block of S. King Street on Nov. 5.

Little other information is known about her disappearance. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time.

She is a Hispanic girl standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

