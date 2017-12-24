Denver food pantry hands out turkeys and food to families in need

DENVER -- A food pantry is making sure people aren't going hungry during the holidays.

Boxes of food sit in the basement of East Denver Bible Baptist Church. All the food that gets handed out comes from donors and the Food Bank of the Rockies. Kathleen Richmond is the food pantry's director.

"We care for our community and we want to help people's need," Richmond said.

Anyone who comes through the church basement can walk away with a box of food, and you don't have to be a member of the church.

"Our food bank is actually open every Sunday and that's open to anybody in the community, whether they are in Aurora, whether they are in Denver," Richmond said.

But on this Christmas Eve night, folks walked away with more than just a box of food.

"Each family will receive either a turkey or turkey breast," Richmond said.

Volunteers run the pantry. That's something Richmond said there isn't enough of.

"I'm grateful to see other people come in," Wanda Douglas said.

Douglas volunteers and uses the food pantry to feed her family.

The food pantry is located at 5500 E. 26th Ave. in Denver.

Food distribution happens at 12:30 p.m.