Denver firm grows operations in Louisiana with acquisitions

DENVER — A Colorado company aiming to build a $400 million grain terminal in St. John the Baptist Parish is growing its network of elevators in the South.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Denver-based Greenfield Holdings LLC recently announced its acquisition of four grain elevators already operating in Louisiana and Arkansas.

Greenfield Holdings CEO Adam Johnson said each elevator will connect with farmers and source products such as wheat, corn, soybeans and rice.

Greenfield's assets now include elevators in the Louisiana towns of Crowville and Delhi, along with one in Parkdale, Arkansas.