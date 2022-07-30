Denver firefighters find body inside RV after fire

DENVER — One person is dead following an RV fire in Denver's Whittier neighborhood Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in an RV parked at a home located at 2716 Vine Street, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The fatal victim was found inside the RV, firefighters said.

The fire destroyed the RV and also partially damaged an exterior garage at the home.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.