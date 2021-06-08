Watch
Denver firefighter facing child sexual exploitation charges found dead

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 08, 2021
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver firefighter arrested for child sexual exploitation charges is now dead, according to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Arapahoe County deputies took Eric Trujillo, 39, of Highlands Ranch, into custody on June 2 at Denver Fire Station 36 at 4101 S. Federal Blvd. after receiving a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He’s suspected of uploading videos to the internet depicting children being sexually assaulted, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The coroner’s office reported Trujillo’s death Tuesday. An autopsy has been conducted, but the results and final ruling from the coroner on the cause and manner of death have not been released.

Trujillo was facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child involving 20 or more videos, but the charges have since been dropped.

